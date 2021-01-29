Dear editor,

I quote Abraham Lincoln: "All the armies of Europe and Asia could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in the trial of a thousand years. No, if destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men we will forever or die by suicide." 

In Congress and the White House, the "authors and finishers" are standing at the brink of confirming Lincoln's prophetic words, thanks to media bias, the money-powerful status quo and the decades-long absence of sworn responsibility.

A salient example of the latter is our $27.8 trillion debt and the $392.8 billion annual interest payments, which are still increasing. Interest payments have become the third largest obligation in our budget.

A few days ago, former President Donald Trump and shunned First Lady Melania boarded Marine One and flew away in the morning sky, unrecognized and thankless for their decades-needed, exemplary job achievements that have already been reversed or canceled outright.

The frightening aspect of those senseless changes is the millions of citizens who apparently do not or cannot appreciate what they have until they lose what they had.

Shafter Bailey

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription