Dear editor,
I oppose any zoning change for property at 452 Versailles Road believing:
• A change threatens the atmosphere and property values of the adjacent Bon Air neighborhood.
• Additional commercial sites are unnecessary with almost two dozen vacancies in nearby shopping centers.
• Increased traffic will complicate the U.S. 60 and Brighton Park intersection.
I shared concerns with the director and chairman of the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission and suggested a privacy fence, an improved drainage system to remedy runoff into the neighborhood from the property and information on liability for property damage due to demolition or construction.
While I understand restrictions placed upon public meetings by the COVID-19 pandemic, I have concerns about the process. Opponents of the zoning change were unable to publicly explain our opposition, ask questions of commissioners or receive answers.
After the meeting, I spoke with commission staff, who informed me that the public has no further opportunity for input. He stated all concerns emailed to the director were shared with members on the afternoon of the meeting.
I viewed the meeting on Facebook and heard no discussion of property owners’ concerns and no mention of the numbers opposed.
I remain strongly opposed. If the commission chooses to proceed, it owes the public an opportunity to react to any proposal on the rezoning request before final action, to ask questions and to receive answers. A Zoom meeting, which includes members of the public, could ensure the public participation in the process deserved by neighborhood property owners.
David Franklin
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.