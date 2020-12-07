Dear editor,

I oppose any zoning change for property at 452 Versailles Road believing:

• A change threatens the atmosphere and property values of the adjacent Bon Air neighborhood.

• Additional commercial sites are unnecessary with almost two dozen vacancies in nearby shopping centers.

• Increased traffic will complicate the U.S. 60 and Brighton Park intersection.

I shared concerns with the director and chairman of the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission and suggested a privacy fence, an improved drainage system to remedy runoff into the neighborhood from the property and information on liability for property damage due to demolition or construction.

While I understand restrictions placed upon public meetings by the COVID-19 pandemic, I have concerns about the process. Opponents of the zoning change were unable to publicly explain our opposition, ask questions of commissioners or receive answers.

After the meeting, I spoke with commission staff, who informed me that the public has no further opportunity for input. He stated all concerns emailed to the director were shared with members on the afternoon of the meeting.

I viewed the meeting on Facebook and heard no discussion of property owners’ concerns and no mention of the numbers opposed.

I remain strongly opposed. If the commission chooses to proceed, it owes the public an opportunity to react to any proposal on the rezoning request before final action, to ask questions and to receive answers. A Zoom meeting, which includes members of the public, could ensure the public participation in the process deserved by neighborhood property owners.

David Franklin

Frankfort

