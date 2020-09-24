Dear editor,
Americans have a fondness for an underdog. We have an inherent appreciation for people who rise to great heights from the bottom.
On the other end of the spectrum, those who succeed based on entitlement and privilege aren’t usually celebrated. The classic “spoiled rich kid” has to perform some heroic or dynamic action to gain the respect of those who haven’t experienced a high level of success for themselves.
This brings me to wonder how on earth did Kelly May end up second in the primary behind arguably one of Frankfort’s most popular commissioners in recent history. I failed to see how May received so much support, except for entitlement and privilege.
I don’t know him personally. Maybe he did work hard to own two Frankfort businesses by the age of 33. Then again, maybe he did that through entitlement and privilege.
Because I am a former city commission candidate, I remember the hard work I put into my campaign. Now, I see the hard work others are putting into their campaigns, but I don’t see the same work ethic from Kelly May.
Does he believe that he’s entitled and privileged to a government seat because of his dad and doesn’t feel obligated to earn votes? I don’t surely know, but actions speak louder than words, and I’ve seen no actions on his behalf that would suggest that he believes he should earn his seat like everyone else.
Can Frankfort really trust that he’s not just enacting Daddy’s policies out of entitlement and privilege?
Delvin Azofeifa
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.