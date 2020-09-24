Dear editor,

Americans have a fondness for an underdog. We have an inherent appreciation for people who rise to great heights from the bottom.

On the other end of the spectrum, those who succeed based on entitlement and privilege aren’t usually celebrated. The classic “spoiled rich kid” has to perform some heroic or dynamic action to gain the respect of those who haven’t experienced a high level of success for themselves.

This brings me to wonder how on earth did Kelly May end up second in the primary behind arguably one of Frankfort’s most popular commissioners in recent history. I failed to see how May received so much support, except for entitlement and privilege.

I don’t know him personally. Maybe he did work hard to own two Frankfort businesses by the age of 33. Then again, maybe he did that through entitlement and privilege.

Because I am a former city commission candidate, I remember the hard work I put into my campaign. Now, I see the hard work others are putting into their campaigns, but I don’t see the same work ethic from Kelly May.

Does he believe that he’s entitled and privileged to a government seat because of his dad and doesn’t feel obligated to earn votes? I don’t surely know, but actions speak louder than words, and I’ve seen no actions on his behalf that would suggest that he believes he should earn his seat like everyone else.

Can Frankfort really trust that he’s not just enacting Daddy’s policies out of entitlement and privilege?

Delvin Azofeifa

Frankfort

