Dear editor,
When we moved to Frankfort three years ago, we saw a sign for the location of the new Franklin County Humane Society and thought “how wonderful that they care about animals here.” When I started volunteering and saw the present building, I certainly understood why a new one was needed.
The new building never arrived.
After a couple of years, Richard Rosen pledged an enormous, generous amount of money if the city and county would get off their butts and do their part. And I thought, “Surely now they will do it.” And yet, they did not.
Now all of a sudden it’s Rosen’s fault that we don’t have a new shelter. How convenient for those who have dragged their feet for years.
As for him being an old coot ("Rosen holding Humane Society donation hostage," Wednesday, Oct. 23), you obviously don’t know him. He is a major animal lover who also supports the arts and saving the environment. He is calling attention to the inaction of the city and county governments on this and many other issues.
Everyone knows the conditions at the existing shelter. The animals, employees and volunteers deserve better than this.
And by the way, please spay and neuter your animals. That will also help us out.
Betty Cole
Frankfort