Dear editor,
Our flag poles are to represent 100% of the people. It should not be used for special interest causes ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 23).
There would be no end to trying to appease multiple special interest groups. It is not a bulletin board and should be protected from representing anything less than 100% of citizens.
The three flags flown — the United States of America flag, the Kentucky flag and the POW/MIA flags — represent all citizens. They do not discriminate. Anything less would be discrimination against other groups that are protected under the fairness ordinance.
Lana Rose
Frankfort