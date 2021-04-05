Dear editor,

One lesson people who survive the streets know is that you don’t mess with people’s money.

For those who lack this “lived-in experience,” I challenge you to look at the movie “Friday” and see how Big Worm responded when Smokey didn’t pay up. I would also challenge you to watch “Menace II Society” to see how Tat Lawson reacted when he wasn’t going to get paid.

When government legally steals my money through taxation, there is an understanding that it will spend my money responsibly. When it misspends my money haphazardly, there should be consequences and repercussions, but there isn’t.

Often, it’s because people roll over blindly to politicians they support and don’t speak out against it. For some, it’s seen as blasphemous to oppose the “good side.”

I would argue that any side that steals my money and is irresponsible should be held accountable. Frankfort has recently been leaking money like it’s fashionable, because there doesn’t seem to be any regard to being wise with other people’s money.

It wasted money with Boxcar. It wasted money with the firing of Keith Parker, who was demonstrably qualified and competent as city manager.

Now with only weeks before selecting a permanent candidate, the government majority believes it’s fine to waste public money by hiring Tommy Russell full time when City Attorney Laura Ross is capable of handling these duties for such a short time period.

I’m not advocating violence by any means. I’m simply saying people need to stand up against government waste. It’s my money.

Delvin Azofeifa

Frankfort

