Dear editor,

If the newly elected mayor and city commission decide to hire a full-time historic preservation officer (and what that person would do all day long five days a week is a head scratcher), so be it.

But, allowing an outgoing mayor and three out-the-door commissioners to hang that on Frankfort should be open to debate, right? Why am I reminded of the late Robin Williams' quote about cocaine being God's way of saying that you're making too much money?

Steve Newberry

Frankfort

