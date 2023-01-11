Dear editor,

I found Mark Guilfoyle’s guest column (“Guest columnist: Time to stop illegal gambling machines in Ky.,” Jan. 3) disturbing. He claims that there is illegal gambling in Kentucky, but nowhere in his guest editorial does he prove that there is illegal gambling in Kentucky. He says that there are “gray gambling machines in Kentucky,” but he identifies no illegal gambling machines. Within his rant, he calls on the Kentucky Legislature to make gray gambling machines illegal. Thus, the so-called “gray gambling machines” presently found in Kentucky are not illegal, despite his claims they are illegal. I found his claims of a total breakdown of law within Kentucky if the “gray gambling machines” are allowed to remain in place a flight of fancy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription