Dear editor,
This letter is in response to the person who wrote the letter "Liquor stores should not be considered 'essential,'" March 31. It's not about one’s personal opinion regarding alcohol consumption. It's much bigger than that.
If all liquor stores were closed, emergency departments would be flooded with those going through involuntary withdrawals. EDs and first responders are having a hard enough time trying to accommodate the influx of patients due to COVID-19. Do we really want to compound the problem and have a debate about whether liquor stores are essential?
Try looking at the bigger picture. If you have never witnessed someone going through DTs, then you are making judgements about something you know nothing about.
Anyone who wants to condemn the governor’s decision might ask themselves, "If my loved one needs emergency care due to COVID-19, how will/could it affect my loved one if there is no room in the ED because of all those going through withdrawals?”
Sometimes we need to stop and think.
Kellie Willoughby
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.