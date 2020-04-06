Dear editor,

This letter is in response to the person who wrote the letter "Liquor stores should not be considered 'essential,'" March 31. It's not about one’s personal opinion regarding alcohol consumption. It's much bigger than that.

If all liquor stores were closed, emergency departments would be flooded with those going through involuntary withdrawals. EDs and first responders are having a hard enough time trying to accommodate the influx of patients due to COVID-19. Do we really want to compound the problem and have a debate about whether liquor stores are essential?

Try looking at the bigger picture. If you have never witnessed someone going through DTs, then you are making judgements about something you know nothing about.

Anyone who wants to condemn the governor’s decision might ask themselves, "If my loved one needs emergency care due to COVID-19, how will/could it affect my loved one if there is no room in the ED because of all those going through withdrawals?”

Sometimes we need to stop and think.

Kellie Willoughby

Frankfort

