Dear editor,

Used to, in order to have a news story, there had to be solid facts. The 5 "W's" and "H" were the starting point (who, what, when, where, why, how). The mainstream media has discontinued that, especially CNN.

"Oh no, here comes that angry conservative," some are already saying. Over the last six months, though, I've been watching CNN, so I've got a better understanding of what I knew all along: CNN is no news and simple propaganda.  

For the last six months, it's been Trump, Trump, Trump. If it wasn't Trump, it was condemning another Republican. If it wasn't that, it was that we need inject people with our information because it's truth.

To top it off, probably to get better ratings, it was a one-hour special on Rupert Murdoch and Fox News. On March 12, an anchor was trying to blame Trump for the border crisis, even though Trump didn't stop the building of the wall.  

Here's a little bit of information CNN watchers might be missing out on. There are now six women blaming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for sexual harassment. There's also an FBI investigation of Cuomo for how he handled nursing homes during the pandemic, even though Trump had tents and ships to put the COVID-infected elderly on until they no longer had COVID.

California has a petition of 1.9 million voters to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. It's not strictly Republicans either. It's the businessmen and women of the state who have been struggling since the strict regulations were put into place. There are still riots in Portland, Oregon, that have been going on for a year. They actually bombed a federal court building. I could go on. 

CNN, along with Democratic leadership, is trying to suck everyone into a new agenda and a new United States: Accept our agenda and what we are canceling. Next, they're coming for Bibles. There's even someone in California trying to do so now. That's not on CNN either.  

Jerry B. Blackburn    

Frankfort

