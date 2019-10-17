Dear editor,
A guest column about rooftop solar (“Guest columnist: Future of rooftop solar uncertain as Kentucky regulators weigh changes to net metering,” Oct. 9), presents a highly distorted view of what’s happening with a new law that orders Kentucky’s Public Service Commission to determine the future compensation of private solar customers.
The law does not end private solar or a customers’ ability to offset energy use and save money. The law isn't anti-solar, because if it was, Consumer Energy Alliance would not have supported it. We are pro-solar, pro-grid and pro-consumer.
All the law does is ask regulators to determine the proper level of future compensation for private solar customers and ensure costs are being fairly allocated. This changes nothing for anyone in the private solar program now. They are grandfathered in for 25 years.
The bottom line is that private solar customers need to pay their share of grid maintenance costs like every other electric utility customer. The old law, written 15 years ago, needs updating reflecting the big changes solar has undergone. Regulators in states like California and Hawaii have updated their policies to ensure they are on a responsible path. Kentucky should too.
The oddest part of the column is that it decries the fact the PSC is making the value determination for private solar credits when it is advocacy groups like the author’s that urged exactly this process during legislative hearings. They have their wish and the opportunity to make their case; they just need to learn to take “yes” for an answer.
Brydon Ross
Vice President, State Affairs for Consumer Energy Alliance
Louisville