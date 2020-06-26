Dear editor,
My letter is in response to the column penned by Ed Powe ("Guest columnist: Frankfort/Franklin County has a case of 'ostrich-ism'," June 23) regarding the "state" of Frankfort/Franklin County.
He would have everyone believe there's something wrong here because — wait for it — there doesn't seem to be much wrong with the relationships between whites and blacks.
He seems to be disappointed we haven't had riots and looting over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. His statement "you either are racist or you are not" I find extremely prejudicial in its nature.
Sorry, but it seems to me Mr. Powe is the one with his head buried somewhere — and it's not in the sand.
Donnie Hagy
Frankfort
Donnie Hagy is a fun guy! For his information, you’re either racist or not racist in the same way that you’re either pregnant or not pregnant. There’s no such thing as being a little bit pregnant either.
The rest of his drivel just indicates that he don’t read so good.
