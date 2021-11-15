Dear editor,

On Friday night at 7:30 p.m. the 2021 version of your Franklin County Flyers will take the field to compete for a region title. We need our entire community to show up in force. We want an amazing crowd to help cheer us on to victory. This group of young men has spent countless hours working toward this moment. Friday night will be our last home game of the 2021 season so we want the Flyer faithful to help send us out in style.

Grab a blanket and a few friends and come out in force. The concession stand is loaded with hot chocolate to stay warm, so no excuses! We need to hear the absolute best version of you as you cheer at the top of your lungs.

We are trying to win back-to-back region crowns and add another piece of history to the storied football tradition at FCHS. After the game, please join us on the field for the trophy ceremony and sing the fight song with us as we take the next step toward our ultimate goal of a state championship.

Eddie James

Frankfort

