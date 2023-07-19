Dear editor,

Things must be pretty good in the 1st Congressional District of Kentucky or at least your congressman, James Comer thinks so. Instead of focusing on the needs of his constituents, he is spending a lot of his very limited time working on legislation which applies only to the people who live in Washington, D.C.

