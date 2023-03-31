Dear editor,

Everyday folks get a bad credit rating if we don’t pay our bills. Our new Congressman James Comer is off to a pitiful start, because he and his ragtag party of frauds and radical misfits are refusing to lift the debt ceiling so that the U.S. government can pay its just debts for services that both parties approved. Comer is so timid that he does not even raise his voice in opposition to this reckless folly that risks the stability of our American economy.

