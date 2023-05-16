I recently heard on the radio some commentary from our esteemed Congressional Rep. James Comer about his investigation into the Biden administration coordination of the Afghanistan withdrawal in April 2021 — a move clearly being made in an attempt to discredit the Biden administration. If Comer plans to pursue this, perhaps he should at least get his facts straight.
He bemoaned the fact that all U.S. military personnel were withdrawn and that the Taliban is now in control of the country. Comer, please remember that this was a fundamental part of the agreement negotiated in February 2020 by the Trump administration with the Taliban (with no participation by the U.S. supported Afghan government).
Are you suggesting that U.S troops should have remained in the country in violation of the agreement? If so, how many, what would their mission be, and how would they be supplied and supported in a country where they were not wanted? That would be a misuse of our military resources and a sure way to get more of our military personnel killed — if not by the Taliban then by ISIS terrorists that continue to operate in the country.
My view of all of this is tempered by the opinion of many that the U.S. should never have launched a full-scale invasion and then occupation of Afghanistan. Yes, a significant response to the Taliban-support for the Al-Qaeda 9/11 terrorist attacks was needed, but a full military invasion was not the answer. Let alone the ridiculous idea that the U.S. and its allies could put in place a democratic regime in a region that never had one with leadership that didn’t want that. Let’s focus on rebuilding democratic institutions, practices and a representative democracy with decisions based on facts, compromise, and civility right here at home.
Hey Pete, how do your ideas of building democrat institutions based on facts, civility and compromise square with the story of the Head of the CIA (Brennen) briefing the President (Obama), the Vice President (Biden) the Attorney General and the Head of the FBI (Comey) on candidate Clinton's plan to take the heat off the story of her destruction of classified documents on her server by making up a story about her opposing Candidate's involvement with Russia? They all knew there wasn't a scintella of truth to it but they knew their willing accomplices in the media would be more than happy to takes up the Banner on their behalf. Of course none of them faced any repercussions for their deceit. So much for facts and civility.
