Dear editor,

Once again, Congressman James Comer is fighting for answers in Washington. I commend his efforts on the recent Chinese cyberattack on the Department of State and Department of Commerce. He’s highlighting the urgency to safeguard our national and cyber security from our foreign adversaries.  

