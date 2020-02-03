Dear editor,
Judge not and you shall not be judged. Condemn not and you shall not be condemned. Forgive, and you shall be forgiven. Luke 6:37
I’m trying so hard. But if I see Tom Selleck telling seniors how wonderful a reverse mortgage is or “Broadway” Joe Namath saying that he is not getting all he deserves, my little mind starts judging. I start thinking of special places in a really hot destination for these people. Those who scam the most vulnerable deserve … oops, here I go again.
Then there are the calls. I received 13 from Bloomfield, Kentucky, in one day. Faux Social Security calls, calls about my imaginary aches and pains and calls to fix my computer. If I answer and tell them not to call again or don’t answer, they just keep calling. Seriously, these calls and ads do make me angry.
There are people who live alone and are bombarded with this nonsense, and after a while, for them, it becomes believable. I understand that. With these calls sounding so sincere, so soliciting, so genuine, I can understand how they begin to believe.
Is there nothing we can do to protect the vulnerable? Freedom of speech now means that you can lie through your teeth on television as long as you have the money to pay for the ad. The station just wants the revenue. Obviously, the telemarketers are making money. There must be a way to stop them. I hope someone has the answer.
Eileen Cackowski
Frankfort
