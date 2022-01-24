We are entering our third year of COVID — holidays disrupted, kids out of school, and it feels like there’s no end in sight.
We now know what protects us: vaccines, boosters, face masks, and testing. But to finally stop the development of new variants causing disruption, suffering, and too many deaths, we need to invest in one more tool in our toolbox: vaccinating the world. After all, no one is safe from COVID until everyone is safe.
The effectiveness of vaccines feels like a modern miracle, but they are useless without robust investments in vaccinations — getting shots from tarmac to arm. According to CARE, a humanitarian organization supporting COVID vaccination programs, at a minimum it costs $11 to vaccinate a person — but these costs can balloon to $22 per person in complex regions like South Sudan.
Investing in effective delivery doesn’t just mean cold chain technology or syringes; ending this pandemic requires investing in frontline healthcare workers, most of whom are women, vaccine acceptance programs and educational campaigns, strengthening health care infrastructure, and PPE to keep healthcare workers safe.
The Biden administration, alongside our allies, championed an ambitious commitment to vaccinate 70% of the world; achieving this goal requires additional funding now to meet the needs of our reality. COVID knows no borders. The time is now to commit to ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, lest we continue risking American lives and the American economy with each new variant.
