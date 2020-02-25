Dear editor,
Your editorial “Like it or not, our purchasing decisions impact local businesses” (Feb. 20) was spot-on. The last sentence, “… it is our spending habits that dictate our future,” spoke volumes.
To expand on this editorial piece, I personally know many Frankfort residents who predominantly shop online, in Lexington and Louisville. Many are parents whose children participate in local sports and other recreational activities, which require a funding source. When these same parents and other residents need sponsorships and funding for these activities, they must engage in fundraising.
Who do they ask for sponsorships, donations and opportunities to set up tables to sell baked goods and other items to their customers? Not Amazon, Wayfair or any out-of-town merchant; they ask the local merchants.
The same businesses they ignore when they do their shopping online or in Lexington and Louisville are the same local businesses they contact when the need for funds arises. These Frankfort residents want the local businesses to support their activities, but they are unwilling to return that same support to the local businesses.
For these Frankfort residents who predominantly shop online or in Lexington and Louisville, please ask Amazon, Wayfair, Target, etc., for donations, sponsorships and fundraising. Ask them if they will allow you to sell baked goods to their customers? What answer do you think you will receive in response to your request?
Some business owners are equally as guilty. I recently dined at a locally owned restaurant. I observed an Amazon Prime delivery van park in a handicap spot and deliver packages to this locally owned business. I observed a worker open the packages and noticed the worker pull hardware products and office supplies from the boxes.
I was told by the server that the person who opened the packages was the owner. This business owner did not shop locally, but yet this owner would want the owner/employees of the local hardware store and the managers/employees of the local office supply store to dine at his establishment.
I have overheard a local business owner (not this owner) say, “I get everything I need for my home and business online.” It’s appalling that there are local business owners who want the support of local businesses but are not willing to return the same.
One might argue that Pier 1, O’Charley’s, Kmart, Elder-Beerman and Sears have no connection to Frankfort, because they were owned by out-of-state corporations. I would counter by asking, how many Frankfort residents did these businesses employ? How much in local taxes did these businesses contribute to our community? To the contrary, how many Frankfort residents do Amazon, Wayfair, etc., employ? How much in local taxes do they contribute to our community?
Thankfully, not all Frankfort residents are like this. There are many who support our local businesses and shop locally. Regardless, my point is, if you want the local businesses to support our community, then the community needs to support our local businesses.
Mary Manley
Frankfort
I’d say that the clientele at the local restaurant could care less that the owner saved his limited time by ordering what he needs online. They are only concerned about gobbling down food that has been served to them with a smile on the servers or the owners face . I’d rather see the owner use his time efficiently and be tending , in person ,to his business than driving around everywhere, collecting necessities .
