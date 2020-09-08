Dear editor,

As a liberal Democrat, I have tried to gain as much knowledge as possible since 1980 about the conservative political point of view. I have come to some very disappointing conclusions that I want to share with you.

First, the conservatives of 2020 (especially the ones who are Republican members of Congress) are, overall, much more conservative than the ones I knew when I was growing up in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. When compared with today’s conservatives, Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon, for example, seem to be “crazy socialists,” “Marxists” and of the “radical left.” 

Eisenhower wrote a letter to his brother saying that any Republican who wants to abolish Social Security is “stupid.” Ike signed Social Security Disability (SSD) into existence. Nixon signed Supplemental Security Income (SSI) into existence.

Nixon also proposed a minimum Guaranteed Annual Income federal government social program to cover every American. I would be shocked if any Republican in Congress would vote in favor of it.

What I also find to be very disappointing is something that 12-time award-winning and prize-winning journalist Jane Mayer points out in her book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” She points out that many of today’s conservatives believe that their ends (including winning national elections) justify their use of any and all immoral and unethical means (including the use of stealth tactics).

To my knowledge, nothing in her book has ever been successfully refuted by anyone. I have mentioned her book in many of my previous letters, and no conservative has ever challenged it. They seem to ignore it and avoid it as if it is kryptonite to them. Paul Krugman makes the same overall point by saying that many conservatives operate out of “bad faith.”

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, New York

