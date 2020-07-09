Dear editor,
After viewing Mitch McConnell's false TV campaign ad about “mobs taking down statues of our country’s founders,” I decided to weigh in on the topic of the monuments. The focus, of course, is on statues and name honors for Confederate leaders and military men (not on our country’s founders).
Some who object to removing these Confederate monuments say that the Civil War was just about “states’ rights.” Yes, it was about states’ rights — rights of the Southern states to maintain and extend the despicable institution of slavery. To confirm that, all you need to do is read speeches by Southern state leaders in the years leading up to the Civil War and the "Ordinances of Secession" by the Southern states. Slavery was THE focus.
For those who can't accept this, perhaps consider the fact that these men, honored with statues and having their named attached to government facilities, were traitors to the United State of America. Should a person who committed treason be honored under any circumstances? Carefully take the monuments down and preserve history by putting them in museums — not in places of honor.
Peter Croswell
Frankfort
