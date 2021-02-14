Dear editor,
The letter “History won't be kind to Trump or McConnell,” Feb. 2, was certainly correct and took the words right out of my mouth.
If Congress had done its job a year ago and removed former President Donald Trump from office, we would have been spared a lot of pain and agony and Republicans might still have been in office.
Brenda Richardson
Shelbyville
Hind sight is 20-20 ! The problem is that the ineffective, corrupt in the GOP’s , still could care less about the pain Trump caused. They are politically short sighted. They don’t have the moral wherewithal to to say Trump is no longer their leader- they don’t want to break free and move on to moral ground. They are falling into a cowardly depth they’ve never been before - trembling before Trump. They are mini- Trumps , making decisions solely on self interest. Trump never cared about law and order or the cops . It was a thrill to him that he could unleash a mob on the Capitol. There are a few Republicans that have a moral backbone but most are ineffective, corrupt and everything bloodcurdling that happened at the Capitol on January 6th from Trumps blood thirsty behavior reflects onto these little Mini- Trumps still in our Nations Capitol and our States Legislation’s . They draw in their insurrectionist with their rhetoric “ God , Guns and Anti-government!” The Democrats actually want to help American citizens with their desire for us all “ Health, Jobs and Justice “
