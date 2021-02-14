Dear editor,

The letter “History won't be kind to Trump or McConnell,” Feb. 2, was certainly correct and took the words right out of my mouth. 

If Congress had done its job a year ago and removed former President Donald Trump from office, we would have been spared a lot of pain and agony and Republicans might still have been in office.  

Brenda Richardson

Shelbyville

