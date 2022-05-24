Dear editor,

Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated. They've been asking various Congresses and Administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). That was a 103 years ago!

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars, among the highest in the world.

They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a ‘loss of quality of life’ payment. That is an antiquated approach to injury compensation. U.S. courts now routinely award quality of life payments in any judgment concerning personal injury cases.

Disabled veterans realize that they are being manipulated by our tax evading Elites who use campaign donations to Congress people in order to keep veterans' compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate for themselves.

So…

We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due to our disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA. The Investor Class must finally step up.

Congress must compensate disabled veterans fairly now. They must pay totally disabled veterans at the level of the NAWI. It is long past due.

Thomas E. Welch

La Grange

