Dear editor,

Thanks to the Conservation District for the wonderful Annual Program and Meal on Oct. 17. They gave four $1,000 scholarships to students who are studying agriculture, horticulture and landscape architecture. In addition, they recognized Master Conservationist of the Year, Todd Akers, and recognized their members, Bruce Quarles and Tom Karsner, who have contributed so much to the district over the years.

