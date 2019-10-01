Dear editor,
It’s time to vote every Democrat out of office, in a landslide sort of fashion. Some will be infuriated by this statement, but it’s true.
This is coming from a conservative Republican of the last 20 years. Prior, it was about whomever had the best agenda for the American people. I guess it’s still that way in truth.
Democrats have the worst agenda possible for America and the American people. They promote Medicare for all. What’s Medicare for all do? Government controls health insurance. Everyone is insured in the United States, whether legal or not. Withdrawing the expense of it, problem one is the establishment of who is born and when they die. Overthinking?
Next, global warming. The reality, in my opinion, is it doesn’t exist. It’s an investment of scientists and investors to get a guaranteed huge return. They even have children as their pawns now. Population and cow’s flatulence should have been enough to sway people from believing it existed.
Gun regulation is another problem. Criminals don’t go to Dick’s, Bud’s or any other store to purchase guns. They purchase them on the streets. What’s a gun regulation going to do? Simple: Take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and gun violence escalates.
Democrats have been and continue to take God out of everything. They claim to do it so they don’t offend anyone. Taking God out of everything may not offend anyone except for God himself. Either you’re on his team or not.
Jerry B. Blackburn
Frankfort