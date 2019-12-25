Dear editor,
There is no shortage of media coverage about the decisions made in the last days of the Bevin administration, but the awarding of $8 billion in Medicaid managed care contracts deserves extra scrutiny because of the impacts these decisions will have on the health and lives of Kentuckians.
It’s important to know that as a result of the contracts that were awarded, over 400,000 Kentuckians could face disruption of care and transition issues. Haven’t we disrupted people who depend on Medicaid enough already in Kentucky?
Persons with diabetes would be particularly impacted because the key to managing the condition is consistency of care and stability. Even small changes can have big consequences. Different confusing formularies, smaller provider networks, new step therapies, changes in test strips and blood sugar monitors are real interruptions for stable diabetes patients.
I hope decision-makers in Frankfort will factor in the human element when they consider the future of Medicaid in Kentucky.
Stewart Perry
Lexington
Editor's note: Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that he was canceling and rebidding the contracts approved in the waning days of the Bevin administration.