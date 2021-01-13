Dear editor,

At exactly noon on Jan. 20, 2021, Joseph R. Biden will take the solemn oath of office becoming the 46th president of the United States.

In this sacred moment of our history, every bell tower in our nation should ring out in joy-filled noise: The Constitution and the union have been saved.

Again.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

