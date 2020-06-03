Dear editor,

The State Board of Elections is strongly promoting how it wants to handle the voting process in the upcoming primary elections on June 23. 

Ben Chandler repeated his goal to have as many people as possible vote by absentee ballot, mail-in-ballot. Unable to get poll workers — 33 million unemployed? 

An unstable, challenging exercise in these current times. It is also a weak excuse to challenge the integrity of the voting process. 

Using the coronavirus is an excuse — a poor one at that. If we can patronize grocery stores, liquor outlets and abortion clinics, which are open using COVID-19 procedures, there is no reason whatsoever to not go to the polls — COVID-19-style. It’s our civic duty. 

Primary voting is historically very light. Our record of electronic poll voting being one of the fastest and most accurate in the state and country is an honor we shouldn't jeopardize. 

The people making these decisions are not veterans and can't really appreciate the constitution and what it stands for nor the wars that were fought to protect the right to vote.

Perform your civic duty – vote. 

Dennis C. Krol

Frankfort

