Dear editor,

State Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Fayette, has introduced bipartisan legislation that anyone who cares about helping abused animals (and saving money) can get behind.

House Bill 100 would allow Kentucky to join a majority of other states that have laws to address the often significant cost of caring for animals seized in cruelty cases. Under our current law, even one small-scale seizure in a case of severe neglect can put a serious strain on a Kentucky county or animal agency budget. That is unfair.

It should be the owner, and the one charged with animal cruelty, who should be responsible for the care of his or her animals — not the government or local humane society.

I applaud Rep. Stevenson for her leadership to make our commonwealth a better one for both animals and taxpayers, and I encourage all Kentucky's legislators to support HB 100 this legislative session.

Nici Gaines

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription