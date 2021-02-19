Dear editor,
State Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Fayette, has introduced bipartisan legislation that anyone who cares about helping abused animals (and saving money) can get behind.
House Bill 100 would allow Kentucky to join a majority of other states that have laws to address the often significant cost of caring for animals seized in cruelty cases. Under our current law, even one small-scale seizure in a case of severe neglect can put a serious strain on a Kentucky county or animal agency budget. That is unfair.
It should be the owner, and the one charged with animal cruelty, who should be responsible for the care of his or her animals — not the government or local humane society.
I applaud Rep. Stevenson for her leadership to make our commonwealth a better one for both animals and taxpayers, and I encourage all Kentucky's legislators to support HB 100 this legislative session.
Nici Gaines
Lexington
Kentucky is among the states with the laxest laws and penalties for animal cruelty. This not only involves dogs and cats but extends to cockfighting, dog fighting, and horses being abandoned onto mining reclamation areas to fend for themselves when their owners can no longer care for them. Every year animal cruelty bills get shot down in the legislature. Animals have rights too, as Bentham says, "it's not about whether they can talk or reason, it's a question of 'do they suffer'"? They do, and we can do something about it. It's about time they climbed down from the trees on this one.
