Dear editor,

This letter is in response to “Letter: 'Trump supporters know what side of the fence to be on,’” July 20.

Our Founding Fathers are turning right side up now in their graves after four years of President Donald Trump. This country shows more hate now than I’ve seen in my lifetime; due to Trump.

Mr. Blackburn mentioned Adolph Hitler, so did Trump when he mentioned how he did good things during his tenure. When will you all see that Trump wants to be a Hitler or Putin — a king?

Blackburn also mentioned President Joe Biden and his current COVID approach. What’s the problem with trying to get more people vaccinated? Not forcing them, but educating them. Currently, the majority of those getting the virus are unvaccinated.

At least we have a president who cares. Remember, 600,000+ dead due to the nothing plan of former President (thank goodness) Trump.

David Clark

Frankfort

