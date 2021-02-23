Dear editor,
I recently retired as executive director of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association, a position I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. From this position, I have firsthand experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities.
I feel compelled to write this letter to voice my thoughts on Rick Sparks. The residents of Franklin County are fortunate to have a man of Rick’s stature serving as county attorney. Rick has demonstrated his concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor. Rick has demonstrated an amazing willingness to provide time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues.
On matters concerning public safety, or providing programs that serve working families, you can always count on Rick to provide his full support. This has earned Rick the well-deserved respect of his colleagues across Kentucky. He has been a leader in the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. It is no surprise that state officials have sought out Rick’s counsel many times.
When it comes to serving his community and state, Rick is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know. As I leave public service, I want to say it has been a high point in my career to work with Rick Sparks. I know he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Franklin County and the entire commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington
