Dear editor,
I am writing this letter in response to article in weekend paper concerning county budget (“Magistrates unhappy with proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget; treasurer suggests adding trash collection fee,” May 8-10). I specifically would like to respond to County Treasurer Susan Laurenson's statement regarding garbage collection.
I would like to remind the court that when I believe it was then-Judge-Executive Bob Arnold asked the court to approve the insurance premium tax he stated to them that if they approved the tax the county could provide countywide garbage collection from the insurance premium tax along with increased fire protection. So I am fine with paying for garbage collection as long as the court considers reducing the insurance premium tax since when the court initially approved the insurance premium tax garbage collection was a promise made when that was approved.
Dewey Woods
Frankfort
