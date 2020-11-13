Dear editor,

After having received The State Journal for a few years now, I have noticed that some of the same people have appeared over and over again. Why is this?

It seems that they are only getting a "pat on the back of the hand" and either released or given a light sentence.

The courts are too lenient. They need to be firmer and give harder sentences to encourage offenders not to return to court by not committing any more crimes.

Some of the names appear almost every week. It's a game. I get so tired of seeing them.

Courts need to do their jobs by giving firmer sentences so the offenders to they don't return. If not, our justice system will not work, or should I say, they do not work.

Dave Pike

Frankfort

