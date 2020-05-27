Dear editor,
On May 20, I visited the Kentucky Department for Vital Statistics website looking for death reports for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The only death reports available were from 2005 and earlier.
I am looking at deaths that might be related to viral symptoms to compare to number of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky. As of May 20, there were 376 recorded COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky. The 2005 death report attributed 996 deaths to influenza and pneumonia and 2,545 deaths to chronic lower respiratory diseases. I have left off other categories that might be related because of confusing COVID-19 reporting guidelines. The years earlier — 2004, 2003, etc. — reported similar numbers.
I then emailed the Department of Vital Statistics to get the 2017, 2018 and 2019 reports for comparison purposes. Currently, there are 15 years of reports that the department is updating amid COVID-19 concerns.
This was the response from Vital Statistics: "In regards to the vital statistics reports that are available online, that is all we have available on our website at the moment. We are working to update those reports and publish them on our website. Currently amid the concerns with COVID-19 we do not have a timeframe of when these updates will be made available on our website."
Just looking at the numbers. You decide.
Philip Scheil
Frankfort
