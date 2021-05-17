Dear editor,

While riding, I have noticed many streets and roads blanketed with fresh-cut grass. Lawn mowers facing the wrong way are throwing the cut grass out into the roads and streets. Many people don't know that the grass is dangerous for motorcycles and other vehicles.

I had a friend who got killed due to the grass on the highway. It doesn't matter if it's fresh-cut or dry; a motorcycle will still slide on it. So, please, when you mow your property, have the mower exhaust facing inward toward the house and away from the streets.

Bikers' lives matter!

Dave Pike

Frankfort

