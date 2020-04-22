Dear editor,

The U.S. currently has more than 826,000 documented cases of coronavirus, and some estimate there are 10 times that many undocumented cases. That number is double what it was just 13 days ago.

As of Sunday, 40,000 deaths in this country had been attributed to the virus and Gov. Andy Beshear reported the highest-ever number of new cases in Kentucky.

And yet, The State Journal asks in a poll, "Is it time to begin reopening Kentucky's economy?" The question seems foolish, even reckless.

Great sacrifices have been made by Kentuckians from all walks of life during these past weeks to try keep our numbers relatively low and to protect each other. All those sacrifices would be wasted if we do not have the patience and wisdom to be guided by science, not popular opinion, in making decisions about reopening our economy.

Kathryn Roberts

Frankfort

