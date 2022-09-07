Dear editor,

The Median Family income in Kentucky was $50,589 in 2019 and our poverty rate was 14.9%. Kentucky consistently ranks in the bottom 10 states for quality of life (https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/quality-of-life-by-state) due to its reliance on low wage jobs, a poorly educated workforce and poor healthcare quality. Low wage standards and poor worker protections have hurt Kentucky workers, not helped them (https://labor411.org/411-blog/new-report-the10-worst-states-for-workers-are-right-to-work-while-the-10-best-are-not/).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription