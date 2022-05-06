Dear editor,

May 17 is Primary Election Day in Kentucky. Republican Secretary of State Adams said our last election was free, fair and accurate. The question is why our Kentucky Republican super-majority wants to restrict voting in Kentucky.

The extremists on the far right will say we must have “election integrity.” Nationwide the right to vote is being limited to discourage people of color, the elderly, the working poor and students from voting because these groups tend to vote Democrat. While Kentucky’s voting law changes might seem minor in comparison to the outrages seen in other states, it’s important to note Kentucky was ranked as the ninth most difficult state in which to vote before the recent changes established even more restrictions.

• Absentee voting is only permitted through an online portal for disabled, active-duty military personnel and dependents, and those temporarily out of their home counties.

• No precinct voting. A small number of “voting centers” will be available; expect a larger crowd.

• Consider bringing water, snacks, etc. in case there is a wait. Assistance in line is not permitted.

• At schools no one will be permitted into the building until they vote. Bathroom facilities will not be available.

• Poll watchers will be permitted which tends to intimidate voters.

• Government-issued photo ID is required.

• No ID will result in a provisional ballot.

Our democratic values and democracy are at risk! Your right to vote is the right that protects all other rights! Please vote!

Jan Clark

Versailles

