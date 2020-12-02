Dear editor,

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has already sworn to stonewall the agenda of President-elect Joe Biden, including blocking confirmation of his cabinet picks.

When McConnell torpedoed the confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland, circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals, the Democrats had trusted that the Republicans would “be fair” following their own established policy.

Only the Republicans have demonstrated over and over to be shameless hypocrites, exemplified most recently by cramming Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett onto the court during the actual voting in the general election. Instead, they did a complete reversal of said policy.

So, what should Biden do? Well, WWTD? (What would Trump do?)

Put together a slate of appointments that truly represent the people he wants, and submit it to the Senate.

For those that McConnell blocks, quietly appoint these people to “acting” positions.

It is their “new rule” and two can play.

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

James Daniel

Frankfort

