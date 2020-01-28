Dear editor,
Will Democrats elect President Donald Trump again? The first election of Trump was driven by the Democrats' desire to elect the mostly unpopular Hillary Clinton. The Democrats may have wanted her, but the rest of the nation did not. If the Democrats would have nominated a more mainstream, likable candidate, it’s unlikely we would have had a President Trump.
Now, it seems the Democrats are about to elect Trump again. The polls are indicating more and more that the Democrats may nominate the far-left Bernie Sanders as their candidate to oppose Trump.
Ads will begin to appear from Republicans making Americans aware that Sanders will take away your private insurance and replace it with a universal government health care system.
Sanders also promises free college and he’s going to pay off everyone’s student loans. How do you suppose he would do that? Massive tax increases on the middle class is the only way it’s possible. Who’s going to vote for this?
Trump wins in 2020. My elitist, pie-in-the-sky, well-meaning Democrat friends may believe that the world should be as they see it, however, the rest of America knows better. Unbelievable! A word to the wise — moderate. Moderate is a good word, not bad.
Phil Greer
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.