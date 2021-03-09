Dear editor,
I've heard news commentators pose the question, "Does the Republican Party have an identity crisis?" I think the clear answer is no. The leadership and most of its members have decided to remain the Party of Trump and Trumpism — and all that comes with it: embracing conspiracy theories, racist policies, denying facts and science, playing on people's fears and emotions to keep power and support.
It's hard for me to believe this is a sensible long-term strategy but probably, in the short-term, will allow the party to maintain support and power aided by Republican legislatures restricting voting access and continued Gerrymandering of state legislative districts.
I think this country's representative democracy needs at least two viable political parties led by rational people with integrity. But we don't have that now with the path that the Republican Party has taken.
It would be nice to see the Republican Party reconnect with its roots of the past like defending of civil rights as the "party of Lincoln," its serious social/economic reform in the 20th Century, and fiscal responsibility. On that last point, the Republicans still talk like fiscal conservatives but abandoned that at a practical level during the Ronald Reagan administration with the fiction that "tax cuts pay for themselves" and, apparently, that budget deficits and debt do not matter.
I pray for leaders of both parties that can help us move from the politics of division to provide us with a government that works in the interests of all its people.
Peter Croswell
Frankfort
