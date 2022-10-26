Dear editor,

With all the (justified) attention abortion restrictions are getting, Kentucky legislators are hoping you won't notice their proposed bills that will interfere with more reproductive rights. This is more than politicians determining what happens to your body after conception. This is legislation that will prevent Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies from having to pay for birth control methods! It's already happening in other states and by some employers.

