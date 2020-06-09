Dear editor,

Land use planning is intended to encourage development that leads to the highest and best use of the land. For the Blanton-Crutcher Farm, that use is agricultural.

Our fiscal court has the discretion and the responsibility to make the best decision for our community after considering the entire comprehensive plan and the testimony presented to them.

In this case the right decision is clear.

• We have an applicant who has shown blatant disregard for state and local rules and for the concerns and well-being of his neighbors. If illegal burns, anticipatory demolition and unauthorized entrances are what we get when the property owner has a pending zone change request and presumably wants to be considered in a favorable light, then we should feel deep concern about future transgressions.

• This is a historic farm with connections to the history of the bourbon industry located on the Bourbon Trail.

• This property marks the transition between the urban/suburban environment and rural landscape. Maintaining a clear distinction between town and county is goal 2 in our comprehensive plan.

We are living in uncertain times where the shape of the future shifts each day. Choices and priorities that seemed imperative and obvious a few short months ago are being deeply examined. This is a time to listen to our neighbors, steward our cultural, agricultural and community resources, and work together to create a plan for a resilient and vibrant future. This starts with denying the zone change request for 690 Duncan Road.

Connie Lemley

Frankfort

