Republican deference to former President Donald Trump is like the wife, who finding her husband in bed with another woman ends up denying it. As the other woman silently gets out of her bed, dresses and leaves, her hubby makes the bed, while denying anyone is present. He then walks into the living room, picks up his paper and begins to read. His dumbfounded wife, unable to process what just happened, decides instead of challenging him to simply accept what he tells her.
Silent denial of the truth makes reality easier to ignore. Perhaps that’s why our GOP members in Washington, D.C., remain silent about Trump’s actions. Not his call to the Georgia Secretary of State, pressing him to find 11,780 votes. Not his Jan. 6 efforts to block the Electoral College and support of the Capitol insurrection. Not his efforts to have fake Electoral College appointees help him overturn the election. Not his recent comments about his willingness to pardon some convicted of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Nor recent reports of his administration’s plans to have voting machines in states seized by Homeland Security.
Deny, lie, divide, encourage distrust and repeat. Sound familiar? Trump has merely one upped our GOP Representatives in his blatant disregard of reality and truth. In place of criticism of Trump, they instead condone his actions by saying and doing nothing. It is seriously time for a change in our Representation in Washington if we want to have a Democracy instead of an autocracy.
