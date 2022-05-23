Dear editor,

In an effort to give voice to local development projects, a new organization has recently formed in Frankfort/Franklin County called the Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort. This group consisting of real estate, financial and retail professionals, has organized to promote the positive impact of economic development projects by providing information about the benefits of proposed projects to the community at large and to our community leaders.

DIG Frankfort will actively promote economic development using insights derived from qualified professionals, facts, data and metrics to guide strategic development decisions that align with the goals of Frankfort/Franklin County as a whole, which are to increase our tax base, create employment opportunities and enhance resources for positive growth for our community. This group will also share what other counties are doing to embrace and foster economic growth so that Frankfort can be more competitive and get it’s fair share of growth.

I am excited to be a part of this group and support local efforts to advocate for growth and development that will move Frankfort/Franklin County to the top of every site location list.

John Senter

Frankfort

