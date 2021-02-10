Dear editor,

I can not believe my eyes reading the headline "SB 117 would protect hospital workers, college students who object to vaccines" in the weekend, Feb. 5-7, edition of The State Journal.

State Sen. Adrienne Southworth is against the coronavirus vaccine. This article brings to mind the headline on Feb. 5, 2015, in The State Journal "Seeking vaccine for ignorance.”

When I look back at the positive effects of immunizations, the benefits outweigh the negatives. Think in terms of the polio, whooping cough, measles, diphtheria, tetanus and meningitis vaccinations. We're just far better off as a nation to learn from history, so we do not run the risk of repeating it.

Polio left visual reminders of its assault on the human body. The 1952 epidemic affected 58,000 people, more than 3,100 died and 21,000 were left disabled. I saw my friends in leg braces and remember the sight of iron lungs.

Our U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell had polio. Rotary International has spent years eradicating polio in the world, and there are only two countries that have the disease now, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Will it return to American again?

Measles, a highly contagious respiratory disease, which was declared eliminated in 2000 in the U.S., is now back. Many deaths of children have been blamed on failure to vaccinate all children in schools. Measles in pregnant women can lead to miscarriages or premature deliveries.

Mumps was eliminated in the U.S. in 2010 and has now returned. It leads to sterility and deafness.

Whooping cough leads to death in babies and children. Flu kills between 12,000-61,000 Americans each year. Last flu season, 162 Kentuckians, including children, died. But this year the count is very low because so many more people took the flu vaccine and wore masks. A single sneeze can release 100,000 viruses droplets into the air.

COVID-19 people keep dying. After decades free of many crippling and deadly diseases, thanks to the miracle of vaccines, we are now seeing these diseases returning. 

Could we care and love our neighbors as ourselves, as Christ loves us? 

Sallie Clay Lanham

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription