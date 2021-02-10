Dear editor,
I can not believe my eyes reading the headline "SB 117 would protect hospital workers, college students who object to vaccines" in the weekend, Feb. 5-7, edition of The State Journal.
State Sen. Adrienne Southworth is against the coronavirus vaccine. This article brings to mind the headline on Feb. 5, 2015, in The State Journal "Seeking vaccine for ignorance.”
When I look back at the positive effects of immunizations, the benefits outweigh the negatives. Think in terms of the polio, whooping cough, measles, diphtheria, tetanus and meningitis vaccinations. We're just far better off as a nation to learn from history, so we do not run the risk of repeating it.
Polio left visual reminders of its assault on the human body. The 1952 epidemic affected 58,000 people, more than 3,100 died and 21,000 were left disabled. I saw my friends in leg braces and remember the sight of iron lungs.
Our U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell had polio. Rotary International has spent years eradicating polio in the world, and there are only two countries that have the disease now, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Will it return to American again?
Measles, a highly contagious respiratory disease, which was declared eliminated in 2000 in the U.S., is now back. Many deaths of children have been blamed on failure to vaccinate all children in schools. Measles in pregnant women can lead to miscarriages or premature deliveries.
Mumps was eliminated in the U.S. in 2010 and has now returned. It leads to sterility and deafness.
Whooping cough leads to death in babies and children. Flu kills between 12,000-61,000 Americans each year. Last flu season, 162 Kentuckians, including children, died. But this year the count is very low because so many more people took the flu vaccine and wore masks. A single sneeze can release 100,000 viruses droplets into the air.
COVID-19 people keep dying. After decades free of many crippling and deadly diseases, thanks to the miracle of vaccines, we are now seeing these diseases returning.
Could we care and love our neighbors as ourselves, as Christ loves us?
Sallie Clay Lanham
Frankfort
Lord, forgiveth Senator Adrienne Southworth, for she knows not what she is doing. She acknowledges her ignorance, saying that she is “not a small atom scientist”.
She is an anti-vaxxer, Luddite who rode in on the coattails of the straight ticket Trump voters. Her primary resume experience was as one term Governor Matt Bevin’s Lt. Governor Hampton’s assistant. Southworth was later fired by Bevin himself, who ignored Hampton’s objections, even though Southworth wan’t even on his staff.
And now she is a powerful state senator, codifying her narrow fundamentalist religious beliefs into law, enforced by the full weight and authority of the state. When Islamist counties do that, it is called Sharia Law. You know, like in Iran. It has no place in secular nations like America.
May God have mercy on her soul.
