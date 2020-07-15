Dear editor,
The Franklin County Schools board voted to start school on Aug. 26. I don’t see that happening.
But if they really make an attempt and want to keep our children and faculty safe they need to use the alphabet. Split it into threes and the students with their last name starting with the first third of the alphabet go one day. The second third (last names starting with the second third of the alphabet) go another day and the last third follow suit. So forth and so on. Keep a third of the students in our school facilities per day.
Have body temperatures taken daily of the students and faculty as they enter the school facilities; use one entrance (maybe?); and test each and every student and faculty for COVID-19 frequently, and in a timely fashion.
Do not crowd all the children and faculty in our school facilities at one time!
Let’s call (as an example) the three groups of students G1, G2 and G3. G1 and G2 go two days each (on separate days) and G3 goes one day the first week.
The second week of school G1 goes one day and G2 and G3 go two days. Keep rotating these groups of students so all or each third have equal time at school.
Teachers can give out homework for the days they aren’t in school and keep the crowding down and the health up for all.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
