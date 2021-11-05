Dear editor,

P.J. O’Rourke wrote, “Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work, then they get elected and prove it.” A case in point, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

Barr voted to strip government support to health insurance companies offering coverage in high-risk areas of the country. As insurers left states like Kentucky due to uncompensated losses, Barr claimed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was failing. When Democrats reintroduced legislation to support insurers providing health coverage in places like Kentucky (HR 1425), Barr voted against it.

Barr also supported multiple efforts to simply eliminate the ACA and return us to a pre-ACA healthcare system (HR 2682; HR 45; HR 596; HR 132). That system left millions of Americans without any healthcare insurance and hundreds of thousands going bankrupt each year because of healthcare bills.

Recently, Barr has not supported any bills to address climate change (HR 5376, HR 3684 or HR 9) and his past legislative support (HR1582; HR 2042; SJ Res 23; and SJ Res. 24) focused on making sure greenhouse gasses were ignored in federal regulations of fossil fuels. Since 1980, climate change has cost the US over $1.8 trillion. Unaddressed, climate change is predicted to cost the US between $1-2 trillion/yr by 2200. When is a pound of cure better than an ounce of prevention? Apparently when average Kentuckians get stuck with the bill for the consequences of that policy.

This district needs a Congressional representative who cares if government works. Not one who works to make sure it doesn’t for his constituents.

Peter Wedlund

Lexington

