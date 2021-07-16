Dear editor,

Do we really want Republican elected officials (REO) running our elections in Kentucky? Let's think about it.

• REO in multiple states have passed unconstitutional 'anti-protest' legislation

• REO acquitted Donald Trump for inciting the January 6th Capitol Insurrection

• Almost 150 REO's in Congress voted to decertify a free and fair Presidential election

• REO spoke at the Stop-The-Steal Rally, inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

• REO filed over 60 lawsuits after the 2020 election to disenfranchise millions of voters

• REO in multiple states have pushed for illegitimate "Arizona-style" SHAM election audits

• REO have relentlessly tried to downplay — and obstruct investigations into — the Capitol Insurrection

• REO nationwide have pushed, and continue to push, Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud

• REO in Congress object to Washington, D.C., statehood simply because the elected Senators would likely be Democrats

• REO in over a dozen states have unleashed an all-out assault on voting rights of minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters

• REO in multiple states have retaliated against election workers and officials who upheld the democratic process in last year's elections

• REO at the state and federal level - including Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams - are steadfastly opposed to federal legislation securing and EXPANDING the constitutional right to vote. Hmmm, ya think?

Again, do we really want Republicans overseeing the Democratic process in Kentucky?

REALLY?

Morgan Salyer

Lexington

